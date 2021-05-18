The Sold-Out Monster Hunter Rise Split Pad Pro Is Back In Stock At Amazon

Hori's Monster Hunter Rise Split Pad Pro is back in stock on Amazon. The Monster Hunter-themed gamepad has been sold out since Rise released on the Switch back in March, but it's currently available again on the online retailer at a slight discount. You'll definitely want to pick one up, as it's one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers.

Monster Hunter Rise Split Pad Pro $56 (was $60) Unlike the standard Joy-Cons that come packaged with the Switch, Hori's Split Pad Pro is closer to a full-size controller, featuring larger grips, buttons, and analog sticks. The gamepads also boast a few features the Joy-Cons lack, including assignable rear triggers and a proper D-pad. The Monster Hunter Rise edition sports a design themed after the game's flagship monster, Magnamalo. See at Amazon

If Monster Hunter isn't your thing, Hori has released a few other Split Pad Pro designs, including ones based on Daemon X Machina, Pac-Man, and Pokemon. The gamepad also comes in a few more neutral shades like volcanic red and midnight blue that are slightly cheaper than the other designs. You can see some more Split Pad Pro deals below.

Switch Split Pad Pro Deals

Capcom has more Monster Hunter-themed merchandise on the way. The publisher is releasing a line of adorable Monster Hunter Rise plushies later this year. A new spin-off game called Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is also coming to Nintendo Switch and PC this July. The game will release alongside three new Amiibo figures. You can learn more in our Monster Hunter Stories 2 preorder guide.