PS Plus March Pokemon Legends Arceus WandaVision Easter Eggs Pokemon Diamond/Pearl Remake Pokemon Direct FF7 Remake Announced

The Sims Releases New Player-Designed Items To Celebrate Its 21st Anniversary

This celebration of The Sims is also a celebration of its community.

By on

Comments

To celebrate 21 years of The Sims, players are getting gifts of 21 new items for The Sims 4, including delicious new dishes, chic new furniture items, and a whole lot of new clothing and makeup styles. All the new items were created by members of the Sims community, who submitted creations that were meaningful to them, and useful to the wider community.

No Caption Provided

The new furniture items include a dining table and kitchen set designed to fit in with any décor style, as well as a Mid-Century inspired trio including a console with drawers, bright red wardrobe, and a funky wall mirror. New makeup has been added including a new set of natural brows, a highlighter designed to complement all skin tones, a new style of dark, matte lipstick, and even a cosmetic item that will add crow's feet for ageing Sims.

No Caption Provided
No Caption Provided

New outfits include a cute, knitted fox beanie, a simple pairing of jeans with a cheery yellow crop top, and even a new outfit for toddlers. Last but not least, a handful of delicious new dishes have been added including butter chicken, palak paneer with naan, and a delicious chocolate mousse because, according to creator icemunmun, "what can be a more appropriate creation than good food for something as monumental as a 21st birthday?"

No Caption Provided

The full blog post about the new items features interviews with their creators digging into their history with The Sims, the items they made, and why they chose to submit them. The anniversary pack includes items from creators HeyHarrie, storylegacysims, peachyfaerie, peacemaker_ic, Luumia, icemunmun, grimcookies, FeralPoodles, and AHarris00Britney.

Despite being over 6 years old, The Sims 4 is still going strong with regular updates and new content packs, including a recent update that crossed over with Star Wars.

Click To Unmute
  1. Do VPNs Improve Gaming?
  2. Ash Ketchum's Biggest Ls In The Pokemon Anime
  3. Firearms Expert Reacts To Hunt: Showdown’s Guns
  4. Valheim - How To Find Scrap Iron And Make Iron Gear
  5. Outriders Demo - PS4 Vs PS5 Graphics and Loading Times Comparison
  6. Bravely Default 2: 8 Tips You Should Know Before You Play
  7. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Trailer Comparison - Switch vs DS
  8. Mayans MC: How Season 3 Ties Into Sons Of Anarchy
  9. FF7 Remake On PS5, PSVR2, And Xbox's Future Is The Cloud
  10. Celebrating Black History Month with The MIX Live
  11. Pokémon Legends Arceus - Official Reveal Trailer
  12. New Pokemon Snap​ - Official "Latest Info From The Lental Region" Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Sims 4 Star Wars expansion: Journey To Bautu Official Trailer | Gamescom 2020

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Sims 4
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)