The Sims 4 Update Adds Bunk Beds And Afro Hairstyles

A new update for The Sims 4 is now available on all platforms. It makes a number of fixes to the game, as well as adds bunk beds and tweaks Afro-centric hairstyles.

Hairstyles like "Puffball" and "Short Afro" have been retextured so they look a little more realistic, with curling patterns that are more prominent. In addition to the change, both hairstyles now have conversions for adults, children, and toddlers.

The update also adds bunk beds to The Sims 4. There is a "basic style" bunk bed that matches the Mod Pod bed from the base game, as well as a metal framed version. Furthermore, the top bunk can be separated from the rest of the frame and used "on its own." There's also relax posture Sims can use when in all bed types.

Various Sims 4 expansions also get bug addressed. The base game sees toddlers now actually eating the food prepared for them, while Seasons gets a new Polar Bear Plunge Tradition. The full patch notes are below.

The Sims 4 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes