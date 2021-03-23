The Sims 4 Update Adds Bunk Beds And Afro Hairstyles
Multiple The Sims 4 expansions packs like Seasons also get fixed in this new update.
A new update for The Sims 4 is now available on all platforms. It makes a number of fixes to the game, as well as adds bunk beds and tweaks Afro-centric hairstyles.
Hairstyles like "Puffball" and "Short Afro" have been retextured so they look a little more realistic, with curling patterns that are more prominent. In addition to the change, both hairstyles now have conversions for adults, children, and toddlers.
The update also adds bunk beds to The Sims 4. There is a "basic style" bunk bed that matches the Mod Pod bed from the base game, as well as a metal framed version. Furthermore, the top bunk can be separated from the rest of the frame and used "on its own." There's also relax posture Sims can use when in all bed types.
Various Sims 4 expansions also get bug addressed. The base game sees toddlers now actually eating the food prepared for them, while Seasons gets a new Polar Bear Plunge Tradition. The full patch notes are below.
The Sims 4 Patch Notes
Bug Fixes
- Sims 4:
- Toddlers will now eat the food your Sims have prepared for them. My mom used to say when my siblings and I were children that "this is not a restaurant, you eat what I cook for you all" so yeah… a lot of times I saw my sister stay at the table until she finished all her veggies… her nemesis was spinach. Bet my Mom wishes she had this fix… yup!
- Is your Sim creating puddles as they drink water? We have tweaked and duct-taped every leak your Sims could have so this should no longer occur.
- Auto Solving for Hygiene should no longer queue a drink in the interaction queue. OK.
- Elder, Adults, Young Adults, and Teen Sims can now Play Dolls With Toddlers. Aww, adorable. ^_^
- 21st Birthday Create a Sim assets puTop_EF28TankScallop and puBottom_EF28JeansCuffed are now properly displayed with the Special Birthday icon and tooltip.
- As always this editor and the Localization team made some adjustments and perfected some of the text in-game across all packs and previous updates. #fabuloso
- Get to Work
- Scientists Sims can now complete the Transform Some Grass task.
- Cats and Dogs
- Kittens will now Age Up when given Age Up Treats. Now, why would you have your kittens age? Who wannnntttsss kittensss to live foreverrrrrrrrrrr? - Oh ooo oh - Who dares to be a kitten foreveeeerrrr?
- Pet Poop is now able to be used properly as a Fertilizer. This means that no, you are not storing Pet Poop forever in your Sims inventory, it will now be used again… as intended.
- Seasons
- Ever heard that saying "it is as useless as plowing the sea?" What? Is that a Venezuelan saying only? Well, those Maids that were mopping puddles while in a thunderstorm? That's a thing in the past… the immediate past… yes.
- For those who are Polar Bear enthusiasts, we have great news! The Polar Bear Plunge Tradition is now able to be celebrated.
- Get Famous
- Global Superstar Sims will no longer get the React with Disgust from other Sims - especially on their wedding… really? This was a thing? <clutches pearls> - Reacting with Disgust will be left for those Celebrity Sims that are not famous and they appear on the Lot - Perfectly balanced, as all things should be.
- Eco Lifestyle
- Fixed an issue with Insect Farms that were displaying Ready to Collect when they actually were not. Hold yer tiny insect horses little guys!
- What? Vertical Gardens are evolving! Fixed an issue in which Vertical Gardens didn't Evolve when they were both in the Ready to Evolve and Ready to Harvest state.
- The Community Voting Board has been found and reinstated in Build Mode! However Cafés, Restaurants, and Vet Clinics will have to wait for a future update as it will be still missing for these lot types.
- Loving that Off the Grid life but suddenly plumbing is required? Wait, what? Say no more… We have now made it so that eating/drinking Cereal, Milk, Juice, Yogurt, and Water doesn't require plumbing. Wait, why would Milk - well even Cereal - require plumbing? Is there a Cereal bar plumbing system I don't know about that is in the game? Wouldn't that be filled with soggy Cereal? I have questions!
- The best way to keep Cricket Flour is to store it in the refrigerator! Now you can have your flour ready to use extra fresh and crisp (crisp? crunchy?). We have also made it possible to store Beetle Nuggets, Bombardier Beetle Nuggets, and Grub Meal. Buen Provecho!
- Parenthood
- Parent Sims, were your Teens misbehaving? You grounded them, but they keep doing mischievous things? We have fixed an issue with Teens misbehaving stealthily while Grounded via the Phone. My parents grounded me in person, but hey, whatever works.
- Journey to Batuu
- We fixed an issue in which Batuu alien residents did not have the correct look. However, this fix is not retroactive and will be seen fixed in New Saves.
- Nifty Knitting
- Sims can resume Knitting after being interrupted while Knitting.
- The Beginner's Yarn Basket is now properly tagged under Skill-Building Objects in Sims' Inventories.
- Bust the Dust
- We retrained our adorable yet filthy Dust Bunnies to not appear quite so often. We also made some tweaks to the dust situation and we hope now that it doesn't accumulate as frequently as it has. What's your favorite name for your Dust Bunny? Mine is Furthur! (Italian Simmers… hope you know what I'm talking about).
