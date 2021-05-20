The Sims 4 Lets Players Be Interior Decorators With Upcoming Game Pack

Building houses is a huge part of The Sims 4, but thanks to a new game pack, players will finally be able to put together homes for a profit. The newly announced Dream Home Decorator Game Pack will give players the opportunity to have their Sims pursue a career in interior design, changing lives one room at a time.

A blog post announcing the game pack details how being an interior designer in The Sims 4 will actually work. Players will first have to get to know the tastes and preferences of their clients. Things like their favorite colors or even their biggest fears can come into play here. Just getting your client to like your Sim will also be important, with every interaction affecting your reputation and ability to get bigger jobs.

After getting to know their clients, players can actually get to work. Sometimes that means building an additional bedroom or a nursery. However, the announcement post also hinted at players getting much stranger requests. Lairs for vampires, workshops for mad scientists, and everything in between are on the table.

In terms of actually building new rooms, players will have to work within some constraints. Interior designer Sims will be given a budget to work within, preferences from clients to follow, and a tile count alongside their client's actual request. Once the renovations are finished, players can reveal the brand-new room and get paid in Simoleons and reputation.

The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator game pack will be available starting June 1. A price for the pack hasn't been revealed, but game packs for The Sims 4 are typically $20, so expect a similar price tag.

Any Sims players looking for more ways to decorate can also get their hands on a new Courtyard Oasis kit, which introduces fountains and other Moroccan-inspired furniture to the game.