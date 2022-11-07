The Sims 4 Gets Crossover Mass Effect Goodies

To celebrate N7 Day, BioWare and Maxis have joined forces to release crossover Mass Effect items in The Sims 4. These new items, sure to be your favorite in the Citadel, will be completely free to all players when they launch later this month.

Beginning November 17, wearable Mass Effect items will be available for your characters in The Sims 4. They include multiple shirts, including the classic N7 design, as well as hats and even an N7 tattoo.

"We can't wait to see you all rocking your Mass Effect fandom while doing incredible, or maybe a little questionable, things in The Sims 4," the Mass Effect team said in the official announcement. "Be sure to show us your Sims after the update goes live!"

Of course, doing questionable things is fitting with the spirit of Mass Effect's "renegade" alignment. In Mass Effect, that means shooting people in the face instead of negotiating. In The Sims 4, it means removing ladders from the pool and locking people you don't like in a room with no doors.

Mass Effect's latest N7 day didn't just feature The Sims 4 crossover news. We also learned more about the next Mass Effect game's development team leadership, and we got our first look at concept art for the project. No release window has been revealed yet, but BioWare's other major game in development, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, is now playable from start to finish.