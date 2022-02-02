The Simpsons' "Steamed Hams" Is Now A Playable Graphic Adventure Game

A very enterprising and creative game developer has recreated the famous "Steamed Hams" scene from The Simpsons as a graphic adventure point-and-click video game in the vein of Monkey Island.

User neodement on Gamejolt created the game, which has you playing as Seymour Skinner in his lunch-gone-wrong with Superintendent Chalmers. For those just catching up, Steamed Hams originated in the Season 7 episode "22 Short Films About Springfield". Skinner invites Chalmers over to lunch and promises a nice roast, but everything falls apart, and he ends up serving Chalmers hamburgers from the Krusty Burger nearby that he calls "Steamed Hams."

In the fan game, you play as Skinner in a recreation of the hilarious sequence. It's not so much a game as it is an "interactive experience," neodement says. Players click on words on the screen to piece the puzzle together to make Skinner do what he does in the real scene.

Whether or not this fangame runs into any legal issues remains to be seen. Neodement acknowledged in the video that all assets belong to Disney, which now owns The Simpsons. Neodement also encouraged people to support The Simpsons by purchasing official products.