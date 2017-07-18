The Simpsons: Next Celebrity Cameo Revealed

Singer Ed Sheeran will voice a character on an upcoming episode of The Simpsons. According to Entertainment Weekly, Sheeran will play a musician (of course) named Brendan. He'll appear in a musical-themed Season 29 episode called "Haw-Haw Land," which sounds like it'll riff on the movie La La Land.

According to EW, Lisa Simpson falls in love with Brendan. Sheeran himself backed this up on Instagram, writing, "Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on."

As you would expect, Milhouse is not loving the fact that Lisa is smitten with another man. "When Lisa meets Brendan, Milhouse comes in and he goes, 'I've brought three kinds of waters--cold, warm, and lukewarm,'" showrunner Al Jean said. "Lisa goes, 'I'm not thirsty anymore,' and 'Milhouse goes, 'Dammit!' That's the effect he has on somebody else…. The girls love him but he's difficult."

Sheeran is a big fan of The Simpsons; he even has a tattoo of the three-eyed fish Blinky. In a cool peek behind the scenes, Jean also revealed that Sheeran recorded his Simpsons lines over the phone from England.

No stranger to TV roles, Sheeran had a recurring part on The Bastard Executioner and also a cameo on Game of Thrones.