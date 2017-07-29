The Simpsons Movie 2 In The "Very Earliest Stages," May Never Happen

Here is something to make you feel old: The Simpsons Movie opened in theaters 10 years ago today, on July 29, 2007. It was generally well-received, made a lot of money, and ended with Maggie saying during the end credits, "Sequel?"

Despite all of this, Fox has yet to give the official go-ahead for The Simpsons Movie 2, though there have certainly been discussions about it. "I'd love for there to be another one," director David Silverman told Entertainment Weekly. "We're still a ways away from it. We talk about this and that. We're thinking it over, but nothing's happening just yet.…. It's still daunting because it really knocked the stuffing out of us to do the movie and the show at the same time."

Some unspecified ideas have been discussed for the sequel, according to the report, but overall, the discussions have only been "in the the vaguest of strokes, just in the possibility of it," according to showrunner Al Jean.

"I'd say [it's in] the very earliest stages," Jean said.

According to EW, a Season 26 episode of The Simpsons featuring the family being captured by Kang and Kodos was initially planned for Season 24, but was pushed back because it was one of the ideas for a movie sequel.

Whatever the case, Jean said you can be sure Fox will only make The Simpsons Movie 2 if it's good enough. "I certainly am cautious about a couple things," Jean said. "I wouldn't want it to be risky in terms of budget, and I would not want it to be anything that we did purely for the money. I would want it to be a really great movie. I personally feel no need for another one unless it's great."

Jean previously told Variety that a sequel to The Simpsons Movie probably won't happen until The Simpsons TV show goes off the air.

"The movie was such a time-intensive operation, it pulled a lot away from the show. I would rather end the show whenever that happens before doing another movie. It's unlikely there’ll be another Simpsons feature while the show is being produced."

Would you like to see a sequel to The Simpsons Movie? Let us know in the comments below!