The Simpsons: Maggie Is Possessed By The Devil In The New Treehouse Of Horror

One of the defining elements of long-running TV show The Simpsons are its Treehouse of Horror episodes, which have treated fans to some wonderfully absurd and grotesque moments over the years. That continues this year with Treehouse of Horror XXVIII, which airs on October 22 on Fox. Now, the first details about the episode have come online via an Entertainment Weekly story.

There will be three main stories in the 28th Treehouse of Horror, the first of which sees baby Maggie getting possessed by the devil. A priest voiced by Ben Daniels, who is on the Fox TV show The Exorcist, comes to the Simpson home to exorcise the demon. William Friedkin, who directed the 1973 classic Exorcist movie, will have a cameo as an addiction therapist.

The episode will also feature a parody of Coraline. Like in the Neil Gaiman novel and movie, Lisa finds a world she thinks she has everything she wants. Except in that world, your eyes are sewn shut with buttons and Marge is some kind of knife-wielding insect of your nightmares.

The third chapter in Treehouse of Horror XXVIII is titled "Mmm...Homer." It features celebrity chef Mario Batali cooking Homer as one of his delicious meals. Go to Entertainment Weekly to learn more about Treehouse of Horror XXVIII and see some images from it.

The Simpsons 29th season of The Simpsons premieres this Sunday, October1.