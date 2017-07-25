The Simpsons Creator Matt Groening Has A New Show Coming To Netflix

Netflix has no shortage of new series and movies on the way, but among the most noteworthy is a show called Disenchantment. In addition to featuring an excellent voice cast, it comes from Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons and Futurama.

Disenchantment is described as an "adult animated comedy fantasy series" set in a medieval kingdom called Dreamland, where things haven't been going well. It centers around "the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools," according to Netflix.

Matt Groening (right) on an episode of Portlandia

“Ultimately, Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you," Groening said in a press release.

Bean is played by Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), while Luci is voiced by Eric Andre (The Eric Andre Show) and Elfo is voiced by Nat Faxon (The Cleveland Show). Other cast members include John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.

Netflix has ordered 20 episodes of Disenchantment, the first 10 of which will debut at the same time in 2018. Groening will serve as an executive producer alongside Josh Weinstein, who has previously served as a writer on producer on Groening's shows, as well as writing episodes of Brickleberry and Gravity Falls. Rough Draft Studios, which did the animation for Futurama, will take the reins on Disenchantment.