The Settlers Reboot Comes To PC March 17

After years in development, Ubisoft's reboot of the RTS franchise The Settlers is set to arrive on March 17 for PC, where it will launch on Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store.

Fans of Ubisoft's The Settlers franchise haven't had a new title in the series since 2010's The Settlers Online. This new title is inspired by The Settlers III and The Settlers IV, and uses the same Snowdrop game engine as The Division series to deliver detailed animations and visuals Ubisoft is calling a "new visual benchmark for the genre."

Players can choose from three different factions, and the game includes both a story-driven campaign as well as various multiplayer modes for up to eight players. The Settlers revolves around players gathering resources to build up their economy, recruiting new settlers, and amassing a directly controlled army.

For those interested in taking The Settlers for a test spin prior to its official release, Ubisoft is currently encouraging players to register for a closed beta test, which will start January 20 and include two of the three playable factions and two multiplayer modes.

The Settlers is currently available for preorder with two available versions, a $60 standard edition or a $80 deluxe edition. The deluxe edition includes a digital artbook, soundtrack, in-game item skins, a 3-day Shard Booster, a unique title, and more.