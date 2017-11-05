The Rumored Lord Of The Rings TV Show Could Be Very, Very Expensive

More details have come to light regarding the potential Lord of the Rings TV series. Following Variety's initial report last week that said Amazon emerged as the frontrunner to secure the show, Deadline's sources say Netflix and HBO were also candidates.

Deadline also has the scoop on some of the financial details. Whichever company gets the show would reportedly have to pay $200-$250 million for the rights alone. With production costs included, the show could cost as much as $150 million per season to produce, Deadline reported.

Amazon and Netflix are reportedly in discussions with Warner Bros. TV and the J.R.R. Tolkien estate about the show, while HBO is said to have said no "a while back" because of the high production costs. Something that might also be giving the networks pause is that the rights package might not cover all of the Lord of the Rings characters, according to Deadline. However, there is no word as of yet which characters may be covered or not.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is reportedly personally involved in the discussions with Warner Bros. and the Tolkien estate about the potential Lord of the Rings TV show.

Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy of films collectively made more than $2.9 billion, with the final instalment, The Return of the King, making more than $1 billion alone. It won 11 Oscars, including Best Picture and best Director.

Following Jackson's Lord of the Rings series, the director made three Hobbit films that also made a lot of money in theaters. While no new films have been announced, a movie about Tolkien's relationship with with his wife Edith Bratt and his time in World War I is in the pipeline. Another film will explore the author's relationship with Narnia writer C.S. Lewis and how he helped convert Lewis to Christianity.

In video game news, Middle-earth: Shadow of War launched in October for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can read GameSpot's review here.