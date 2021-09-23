The Roost Coming To Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Direct Stream Coming In October

Nintendo has announced an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct to air in October, highlighting new content coming to the game.

Today's Nintendo Direct gave a small glimpse of the new content, showing a new wing of the Museum leading to The Roost, Brewster's 24/7 coffee shop. The familiar Roost tune also played as the new content pack was confirmed for a November release.

[Announcement]

Tune in for a livestreamed #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct in October to learn more about the new content coming to your island in November. Look out for more details to come in the near future. pic.twitter.com/IXuZtR1fkh — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) September 23, 2021

No specific timing was given for the Animal Crossing Direct other than October, nor was any other additional content mentioned for the expansion. "A new free update is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons this November," the official Nintendo Direct press release wrote. "More details will be revealed in an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct airing in October."

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched in March 2020 and received a monthly update for the first year of its launch. The game has not seen a substantial update since the Super Mario themed items were added in February. Smaller updates have been pushed throughout the year, including the return of fireworks in August and seasonal items based on holidays around the world.