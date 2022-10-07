The Rock Won't Be President (For Now)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will not run for president of the United States, at least not while he has young daughters to raise. In February 2021, Johnson said he would consider running if the American people wanted him to, but now he says such a bid is "off the table."

Speaking to CBS (via Variety), The Rock, 50, said he loves America and everyone in it. But he can't commit to running for president when he has daughters to raise.

"I also love being a daddy. And that's the most important thing to me, is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters' lives," he said.

He added: "I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter's… growing up in this critical age at this critical time in their life, and that's what the presidency will do. So my number one priority is my daughters."

The Rock originally broached the subject in 2017, when he told Ellen that he was "seriously considering" making a run at the top government office in the US.

We do know a little bit about The Rock's political leanings. Ahead of the 2020 US Election, The Rock said he has voted for both parties in the past as a political independent and a centrist. But in 2020, he officially endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

