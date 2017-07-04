The Rock Shares A New On-Set Image From Rampage Movie

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has released a new on-set photo from the video game movie Rampage. The image shows Johnson, bloodied and battered, leaning against a US Army vehicle. The image was apparently taken on July 3, and Johnson said he was grateful to the movie's crew for working hard the day before the US holiday.

Here's the image (via The Wrap):

Do not go gentle.

Grateful to put in work w/ our hard working crew on the eve of our Independence.

#OnSet #Rampage #BloodiedAndBattered 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0qolgyoImW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 3, 2017

Rampage is set for release on April 20, 2018. It's directed by Brad Peyton, who also worked with Johnson on the 2015 disaster hit San Andreas. The movie co-stars Naomie Harris (Skyfall), Malin Akerman (Watchmen), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), and Joe Manganiello (True Blood).

In May, Johnson revealed some plot details for the film. "I head up an anti-poaching unit out of Rwanda," he said. "My best friend is a rare albino gorilla named George. Very bad people infect George, an alligator, and a wolf with a serum. All three animals grow at an unprecedented rate. Their size, speed, agility, and violent aggression is off the charts.

"They go on a deadly rampage and want to destroy the world. George not happy. Me not happy. When animals like you, they lick you. When they don't like you, they kill you. I will hunt down the bad people who did this to my best friend. And when I find them, I will not lick them."

Rampage the game was originally released in arcades back in 1986 before being ported to more than a dozen other platforms--it has appeared on everything from the Commodore 64 to the PS2. There have also been a number of sequels produced. However, by the time the movie comes out, it will have been more than a decade since the last of these, Total Destruction, was released.