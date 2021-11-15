The Rock Partners With Xbox To Give Away An Oil Painting Of Himself

20 years ago, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared alongside Bill Gates to reveal the original Xbox console. Now, The Rock is at it again with Xbox through a new partnership.

Xbox has announced that it is collaborating with the new Netflix film, Red Notice. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and The Rock. Through The Xbox Vault, an immersive online experience inspired by Red Notice, participants can win prizes, including a one-of-a-kind oil painting of The Rock revealing the original Xbox at CES 2001. The Xbox Vault opens from November 15 to November 24.

Fan have four minutes in the Xbox Vault to find as many of the 27 artifacts and answer unique trivia questions about each of them to earn points. For every 1000 points earned, players gain one additional entry into a global sweepstake. When time starts to run out, the vault glows red until the security doors close down. However, players can try as many times as they'd like and the Xbox Vault will accept the highest score as entry into the sweepstakes.

Besides the oil painting, there are other prizes as well, such as three replica Cleopatra Eggs modeled after the Red Notice movie props and custom Red Notice Xbox Series X consoles, which have a bright red and gold design with a kaleidoscope pattern similar to the Cleopatra Eggs. There are also 12-month subscription Xbox Game Pass Ultimate prizes too.

He's been with us since day one, now he's protecting the Xbox Vault and needs your help.​

​

Explore the #RedNotice inspired Xbox Vault with @TheRock and get a chance to win some exclusive prizes: https://t.co/P5JW8SM5uX | #Xbox20 pic.twitter.com/ZIx9RzV7lv — Xbox (@Xbox) November 15, 2021

In GameSpot's Red Notice review, Mat Elfring said, "We need a break from reality to watch a plot that tries to be way more complicated than it should with a handful of twists, over and over again, that won't shock anyone. Red Notice is a middle-of-the-road movie that is one of the most fun experiences I've had during the pandemic."

This was part of the Xbox 20th anniversary stream that revealed Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta was launching today.