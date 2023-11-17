The Resident Evil 4 Remake Is $40 At Amazon

Amazon's massive early Black Friday sale includes dozens of discounts on video games, including the excellent Resident Evil 4 remake that launched earlier this year.

Amazon is selling the game for $40 right now on PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S. That's a nice discount from its normal $60 price point, and shipping is free and fast with Prime so you could have your copy delivered in just a day or two.

Resident Evil 4, which launched in March, is a remake of the 2005 original, featuring better graphics, new content, and other improvements. GameSpot's Resident Evil 4 review scored it a 10/10. "It raises the bar for what a good remake is and at the same time, preserves Resident Evil 4's legacy as a genre-defining experience and one of the greatest games of all time," GameSpot's Kurt Indovina said about the remake. Looking ahead, the game will come to iPhone 15 Pro later this year.

Amazon and other online retailers will have tons of other great video game deals leading up to Black Friday and beyond, so keep checking back with GameSpot for even more deals.