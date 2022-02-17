The Redesigned Nintendo Store Has Some Cool Exclusive Merch

The My Nintendo Store recently received a makeover, adding a fresh coat of paint to its aging marketplace, giving users the ability to purchase both digital and physical games, and updating its catalog with a host of new merchandise. Much of the gear is exclusive to My Nintendo Store, including a bunch of apparel, several mugs, and a few throw pillows. There's also a flashy Animal Crossing-inspired jacket and a sleek Metroid Dread T-shirt up for grabs. Be sure to head over to My Nintendo Store and check out the full catalog, but we've rounded up our favorite items below.