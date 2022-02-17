The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
The Redesigned Nintendo Store Has Some Cool Exclusive Merch
The exclusive gear includes Mario mugs, Metroid Dread T-shirts, and a Dodo Airlines jacket.
The My Nintendo Store recently received a makeover, adding a fresh coat of paint to its aging marketplace, giving users the ability to purchase both digital and physical games, and updating its catalog with a host of new merchandise. Much of the gear is exclusive to My Nintendo Store, including a bunch of apparel, several mugs, and a few throw pillows. There's also a flashy Animal Crossing-inspired jacket and a sleek Metroid Dread T-shirt up for grabs. Be sure to head over to My Nintendo Store and check out the full catalog, but we've rounded up our favorite items below.
Mario & Enemies Mug
$20
Yoshi With Enemies T-Shirt
$25
We're not quite sure why Nintendo went with orange, but there's no denying the charm of this Yoshi-themed design. Beyond the graphic on the front of the T-shirt, you'll also find Nintendo branding along with a Yoshi egg printed on the sleeve.
Skyward Sword Pillow
$20
Spice up your game room with this exclusive Skyward Sword throw pillow. The 11-inch square pillow features artwork of Link flying his red Loftwing, although a similar product is available that swaps out Link for Zelda.
Yoshi Poses Hoodie
$50
Stay warm during these cold winter nights with Nintendo's exclusive Yoshi Poses Hoodie. The grey zip-up offers a minimalistic design on its front, with several different Yoshi graphics on the back. Made from polyester and cotton, the hoodie is machine washable for easy cleaning.
Animal Crossing Dodo Airlines Jacket
$80
It's a bit over-the-top, but this Dodo Airlines jacket is a perfect fit for Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans. Based on the in-game design, the polyester zip-up features woven patches, a zipper pouch, and a huge "Dodo" logo on its back.
Metroid Dread T-Shirt
$30
If Metroid Dread was your favorite game of 2021, consider picking up this understated T-shirt. The comfy tee comes in an all-black design, with a simple Metroid Dread logo on the back and Samus posing on the front.
