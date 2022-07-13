The Razer Ripsaw HD Capture Card is Down To $104.49 For Prime Day

The Razer Ripsaw HD is a dedicated, external card that links the console or gaming PC you play on to the dedicated streaming PC you record and/or broadcast from. It works with the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, any PC GPUs with HDMI output. All video encoding happens on the Ripsaw (unlike certain Elgato capture cards), so your other devices' GPU and CPU can focus on smooth gameplay and steady streaming.

The Ripsaw can record or broadcast gameplay at a max 1080p resolution and 60fps, which is the standard quality for Twitch streams and YouTube videos these days. However, the Ripsaw supports up to 4K 60fps passthrough thanks to its fast HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports, meaning you can play games at 4K resolution while streaming or recording in 1080p 60fps. There’s also built-in audio mixing functionality, so you can also hook up multiple audio sources directly to the Ripsaw to simplify your setup, and broadcast gameplay and mic audio simultaneously with no lag.