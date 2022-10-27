The Razer Kishi Gets A Huge Discount In This Amazon Deal

The idea of having a quality gaming experience on your phone seemed like a flight of fancy a few years ago, but thanks to investments and innovations by some of the biggest names in the gaming industry, that fantasy is now a reality. You can easily boot up some of the biggest games on your mobile device thanks to cloud gaming, and you can even have a very console-like experience with the right hardware.

Over on Amazon, the Razer Kishi has been discounted by a whopping 40% to just $60 for the iOS version and the Android model is just $45. This particular cradle is a high-quality one that can easily fit a wide number of Android and iPhones with its flexible design.

Razer Kishi

It's designed to offer a more traditional gaming experience, so if touch controls put you off, then its combination of face buttons, analog sticks, and a reliable D-pad will feel comfortably familiar.

Once your smartphone has the Razer Kishi wrapped around it, you can also expect latency-free gameplay as it connects directly to your phone's charging port. You don't even need to take it off when your battery starts to run low, as you can connect a USB-C charger directly through it.

When you're not using it, it easily folds up into a compact shape that you can store away for later use. This deal is for the V1 version of the Kishi in particular, and if you're curious to see what its upgraded version has to offer, you can check out GameSpot's Razer Kishi V2 review.