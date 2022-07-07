The Quarry Update Adds Online Multiplayer And More

2K and Supermassive Games have announced a new update for The Quarry. The new update adds a new online multiplayer player mode called Wolf Pack, outfits, and more.

Wolf Pack is an invite-only mode that'll host up to seven players and allow them to participate in-game. The host of the lobby and all participants are able to vote on crucial decisions, with the majority vote determining the outcome. Wolf Pack aims to offer a "whole new take" on the choices you and your friends will be forced to make throughout the game.

Also as part of the update, players can now listen to all six episodes of the Bizarre Yet Bonafide podcast in-game. Before the update, the only way to listen to the podcast was through streaming services. The six-part podcast tells a story for Grace and Anton, two paranormal investigators, as they look into the events surrounding The Quarry.

In addition, players can dress up their favorite camp counselors with 80s-inspired cosmetic character outfits in-game. This downloadable content can also be purchased separately for $15.

Be sure to check out our review on The Quarry, where Richard Wakeling states, "The basic system of choice and consequence is still highly effective at building suspense and lending a massive amount of weight to each decision you make." The Quarry is available now on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.