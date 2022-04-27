The Quarry Has 186 Endings, And Everyone Can Survive If You Want

Until Dawn developer Supermassive's newest game, The Quarry, has a branching storyline that leads to a very large number of possible endings. Director Will Byles told IGN that The Quarry has 186 different endings, based upon the choices players make with the game's nine main characters.

Byles said, "We worked out 186 different endings for those characters--not just alive or dead--a variation of things that can happen to them."

The Quarry tells a story of the final day of summer camp when a group of teenage counselors at the Hackett's Quarry camp are hosting a party. This ends up becoming a fateful, blood-soaked evening filled with horror. Like Until Dawn, players will make choices to determine what happens to each of the nine camp counselors. Any character can die. Alternatively, they can all live.

Byles explained that The Quarry's branching narrative is a "mathematical nightmare" with "ridiculous" amounts of data for the game to pore over.

The director also spoke about how the actors would shoot about 50 pages of the script per day, which is unheard of in the traditional film and TV world. "Actors are used to, on a feature film, a 100-page script. But for this, it's over 1000 pages. So they get very alarmed," Byles said.

The Quarry is set to launch on June 10 on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It is separate from developer Supermassive's The Dark Pictures anthology series--the next chapter in that story is The Devil In Me, which releases this year.

The cast includes David Arquette, Justice Smith, Skyler Gisondo, and Brenda Song, among others. You can see the full cast below.

The Quarry Cast