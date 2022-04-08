The Quarry Gameplay Footage Is Very Scary, New Screenshots Released Too

Get a closer look at the next horror game from the developers of Until Dawn.

By on

Comments

2K Games has released a new gameplay trailer for The Quarry, the next horror game from the developers of Until Dawn. In this 30-minute gameplay clip from the game's prologue, we see teenage camp counselors Laura (Siobhan Williams) and boyfriend Max (Skyler Gisondo) visiting the camp one night before they were scheduled to appear. What a great idea... certainly nothing will go wrong.

Obviously, things go very poorly, and you'll want to watch the full gameplay video below to see how it plays out. Or if you're planning to go into The Quarry with fresh eyes, skip this video entirely.

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite | Season 2 Announce Trailer - Lone Wolves
  2. Iconic Assassins Ezio Auditore and Eivor Varinsdottir Have Arrived!
  3. Get Revenge On Young Anakin & Fly In LEGO Star Wars | GameSpot News
  4. Halo Infinite | Intro Cinematic
  5. GUNDAM EVOLUTION - New Unit Trailer GUNDAM EXIA & MARASAI[UC]
  6. Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong - 'The Night Has Come' Pre-order Trailer
  7. Sonic 2 Cast Plays WHO WOULD YOU RATHER: Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles?
  8. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 "Goku (Ultra Instinct -Sign-)" Character Trailer
  9. Rogue Legacy 2 v.1.0 - Launch Announcement
  10. NBA 2K22 - Season 6 Launch Trailer
  11. OlliOlli World - Accolades Trailer
  12. Serious Sam: Tormental | Out Now

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Quarry | Official Prologue Gameplay

The Quarry tells a story of the final day of summer camp when a group of teenage counselors at the Hackett's Quarry camp are hosting a party. This will end up becoming a fateful, blood-soaked evening filled with horror. Like Until Dawn, players will make choices to determine what happens to each of the nine camp counselors. Any character can die.

The Quarry also features online play where those invited to a session can watch the action and cast their votes on certain decisions. New screenshots from The Quarry have been released as well; take a look in the gallery below.

The Quarry releases in June
The Quarry releases in June
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3

In addition to Williams and Gisondo, the game features other celebrities like David Arquette, Ariel Winter, Brenda Song, and Justice Smith. The full cast is listed below.

The Quarry is set to launch on June 10 on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It is separate from developer Supermassive's The Dark Pictures anthology series--the next chapter in that story is The Devil In Me, which releases this year.

The Quarry Cast

  • David Arquette as Chris
  • Ariel Winter as Abigail
  • Brenda Song as Kaitlyn
  • Evan Evagora as Nick
  • Halston Sage as Emma
  • Justice Smith as Ryan
  • Miles Robbins as Dylan
  • Siobhan Williams as Laura
  • Skyler Gisondo as Max
  • Zach Tinker as Jacob
  • Ethan Suplee as Bobby
  • Grace Zabriskie as Eliza
  • Lance Henriksen as Jedediah
  • Lin Shaye as Constance
  • Ted Raimi as Travis

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Quarry
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)