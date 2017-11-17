The Punisher Arrives On Netflix With New Release Trailer

Marvel's The Punisher - Now Available
At long last, Marvel's The Punisher has arrived on Netflix. The violent adventures of Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) released on Netflix Friday with the arrival of a 13-episode first season. Luckily for fans, as GameSpot's The Punisher review points out, the new series is done very well.

While this is The Punisher's first standalone series, the character is no stranger to fans of Netflix's other Marvel shows. Castle first appeared during Season 2 of Daredevil, as both a foe and ally of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). That season ended with a tease that Castle would be further immersing himself into the identity of the gun-toting vigilante The Punisher moving forward.

Castle didn't appear in Marvel's Defenders--which saw fellow Netflix superheroes Daredevil, Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) team up--a teaser for the new series appeared as a post-credits scene. With how own show now, though, The Punisher is a full-fledged member of Netflix's piece of the Marvel universe.

The Punisher is just one of Netflix's new additions for the week, alongside the final season of the western drama Longmire and the documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton. You can see the rest of the streamer's new TV shows and movies for November here.

