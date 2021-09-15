The Pulse Midnight Black Wireless Headset Won't Match Your PS5, But It Still Looks Cool

Sony has unveiled a new edition of the PS5's Pulse 3D wireless headset: Midnight Black. If that sounds familiar, it's because Midnight Black was also used with the new DualSense colors that launched this summer. Though the Midnight Black headset won't match your PS5--breaking the perfect symmetry between console, controller, and headset--it will of course match the Midnight Black DualSense (if you've picked one of those up). The Pulse 3D Midnight Black edition releases October 22, and it's available to preorder now for $100.

Pulse 3D Midnight Black Wireless Headset $100 The Pulse 3D Midnight Black edition looks pretty similar to the original PlayStation Gold headset for PS4. If you're looking for a PS5 (or PS4) headset that offers the best value in terms of performance at the price, the Pulse 3D is an excellent option. It's featured in our roundup of the best PS5 headsets. The Pulse features Sony's 3D audio tech and has a hidden noise-canceling microphone. It's a lightweight and comfortable headset thanks to its soft, plush earcups and adjustable headband. The Pulse runs for up to 12 hours on a full charge. See at PS Direct

The arrival of the Pulse 3D Midnight Black edition means that two of the three DualSense color options now have matching headsets. Now we can only hope that PlayStation releases a Cosmic Red Pulse 3D to match the coolest DualSense controller color scheme.

Stock has stabilized on most PS5 accessories, but if you're interested in the Midnight Black Pulse headset, it'd be smart to order as soon as possible. With the holiday season around the corner, it's certainly possible that some of the most popular PS5 accessories will be a bit of a challenge to find. Of course, the PS5 itself is still dealing with shortages, so make sure to check out our PS5 restock tracker if you're still on the hunt for a console.