The PS5 Shortage Is Basically Over, PlayStation Boss Says

"Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward."

By on

Comments

Appearing at CES 2023 this week, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said the PlayStation 5 shortage is effectively over. People should have a "much easier time" finding a console at their local shops around the world, Ryan said on stage.

He said, "Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward."

The PS5 launched in November 2020 and it quickly became very difficult to find, due in part to the global semiconductor shortage and other supply chain and logistics issues. For what it's worth, Microsoft had Xbox shortage issues, too, as did Nintendo with the Switch to an extent.

Sony also confirmed at CES this week that the PS5 has now reached 30 million units sold globally. December 2022 was the PS5's biggest month of all time for sales, Ryan said, even surpassing the console's launch month in November 2020.

There continue to be rumors of a slimmer PS5 model, but nothing is confirmed at this juncture. Sony did announce some new PlayStation hardware at CES in the form of Project Leonardo, a customizable accessibility controller for the PS5.

As for new games, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy XVI, and Forspoken are among the most high-profile exclusives that have been announced thus far. Sony's PlayStation VR 2 launches in February this year, starting at $550, with more than 20 launch titles announced so far.

PlayStation 5
