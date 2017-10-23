The Predator Motion Poster Promises Shocking Reboot

The Predator is the upcoming reboot of the sci-fi action series, and a first poster was revealed earlier this month, when it was spotted on Fox's stand at Brand Licensing Europe Expo in London. Now an official version has been released, as a cool motion poster via the franchise's app.

It shows lightning striking a town at night, with the bolts of electricity ultimately forming the Predator's mask. It's very cool, and somewhat scary. Check it out below:

The Predator was originally set to arrive in March but will now hit theaters on August 3. It's directed by Shane Black, who previously made Iron Man 3 and last year's comedy thriller The Nice Guys. It stars Boyd Holbrook (Narcos, Logan), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), Keegan-Michael Key (Keanu, Key & Peele), Sterling K. Brown (The People v. OJ Simpson), Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse), and Jacob Tremblay (Room).

Last year, Black explained that The Predator would have a much larger scale than the previous films in the franchise. "I think the first one was great, and it was contained, and it was a perfect little gem for what it was," he said. "I think there's an expansion that needs to take place, and also just a love for that era, that movie, and the mythology of the Predator.

"I think that they came to me knowing pretty much that... they said, basically, if I wanted to make Predator but treat it like it was Iron Man 3 instead of just another little movie. I said, 'Let's really do it right this time.'"