The Portal Collection Is Launching Today On Nintendo Switch

The cake might be a lie, but this collection is the real deal.

By and on

Comments

Announced as part of June 28's Nintendo Direct Mini, The Portal Companion Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch today. The announcement was one of the show's final big surprises to wrap things up.

"I wanted to call it the 'Why Do You Keep Killing Me Collection, but oh well. Let's get started, you monster," GLaDOS says in the video.

Click To Unmute
  1. Nintendo Direct Confirmed & Metroid Prime Remastered May Be Coming Soon
  2. Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase - June 2022
  3. Every DNF Duel Awakening Finisher Gameplay
  4. Coheed & Cambria's Claudio Sanchez Reacts To Doom, Metal Hellsinger, Red Dead Redemption And More
  5. Elden Ring Developer’s Next Game Is Almost Finished | GameSpot News
  6. The Boys: Eric Kripke Explains Herogasm's Wildest Moments
  7. HARVESTELLA Announcement Trailer
  8. Blanc Announcement Trailer
  9. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - A Kingdom's Savior Trailer
  10. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Trailer
  11. Return to Monkey Island Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  12. Persona Series Announcement Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Portal: Companion Collection for Nintendo Switch -- Official Trailer

Portal and Portal 2 were announced for Switch back in February. The Switch version will include local, online, and split-screen cooperative multiplayer. The Portal Companion Collection costs $20 on Switch.

The 30 Best Nintendo Switch Games
See More

The Portal games are first-person puzzlers known as much for their humor--and quippy AI antagonist GLaDOS--as for their challenging, inventive puzzles. In the first Portal, you play as Chell, a woman who wakes up in the strange Aperture Science portal testing facility and who is run through a series of tests by GLaDOS, which eventually become more and more unnervingly dangerous. The first Portal was relatively compact, coming as a part of Valve's Orange Box release for Half-Life 2.

Portal 2, on the other hand, expands on everything in the original, making for a much longer and more in-depth experience. It also expands on all the story related to the game, giving you a lot more information about GLaDOS, Aperture Science, and its founder, Cave Johnson.

In other news from today's Nintendo Direct, Persona 5 Royal is headed to Switch in October, while Return to Monkey Island is coming to Nintendo's hybrid console as well.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Portal 2
Portal
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)