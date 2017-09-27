The Overwatch Zarya Digital Comic Is Out Now, Here's How To Read It

Blizzard has released a new Overwatch digital comic short, this one focusing on Aleksandra Zaryanova, better known as Zarya. In the comic, "Searching," she's on a mission to hunt down the hacker Sombra.

"The pursuit takes Zarya around the globe, but she encounters nothing but the same unreliable intel and dead ends," reads a line from its description. "With her trail cold and her leads exhausted, she reluctantly agrees to the only option she has left--a partnership with an omnic hacker."

SEARCHING: Your true friends are not always who you expect. . .



🔎 https://t.co/q8uD4kwnf9 pic.twitter.com/gC9wLlK17o — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 27, 2017

"Agreeing to a dangerous alliance, the two reluctant allies hone in on their target, unaware of the secret they will soon uncover..."

You can read the full, 12-page digital comic right here on the Overwatch website. It was written by Andrew Robinson and Joelle Sellner with art by Kate Niemczyk.

"Searching" is the 15th Overwatch digital comic. The others have been focused on characters like McCree, Reinhardt, Junkrat, Roadhog, Symmetra, Pharah, Torbjorn, Ana, Tracer, and Doomfist. You can pretty safely bet there will be more coming in the future.