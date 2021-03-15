The Outer Worlds Now Runs At 60 FPS On PS5 And Xbox Series X With Next-Gen Patch

The Outer Worlds has been patched to include next-gen enhancements for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. People on social media are reporting that The Outer Worlds received an update today, March 15, that boosts the game's frame rate up to 60fps.

A video posted on Twitter shows that the 1.0.7 update makes The Outer Worlds look a lot smoother on PS5 with the higher frame rate. An Xbox user reported that the update is about 26 GB big.

The 1.0.7 update for The Outer Worlds on PS5 added 60fps to the game. :O #PS5Share #TheOuterWorlds pic.twitter.com/RRxB5eh7Jt — ArmoredFrog 🛡️🐸 (@nsarmoredfrog) March 15, 2021

Developer Obsidian has not released any official patch notes for a new update to The Outer Worlds, but we'll report back with all the key details when they are released.

It's going to be a big week for The Outer Worlds, as the game's Murder on Eridanos expansion is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on March 17. This endgame-focused expansion centers around a classic murder-mystery on the planet Eridanos, with your character having to solve a complex and strange "whodunit" to uncover who assassinated the spokesperson for a new brand of space vodka.

The $15 USD expansion will mark the end of content coming to The Outer Worlds. For more on the game, be sure to check out our gameplay video above that showcases the opening sections of the DLC, along with a look at one of the side quests.