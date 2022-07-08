The Oregon Trail Game Gets Apple Watch Integration

Count your steps in The Oregon Trail.

By on

Comments

The Oregon Trail was released on Apple Arcade in 2021, and it's getting a sister app on the Apple Watch called The Oregon Trail: Steptracker. It will compare your daily steps to the daily steps taken by voyagers on The Oregon Trail--in essence, a fancy way of counting your steps, with some additional features thrown in.

Users will be able to see The Oregon Trail's changing landscapes, different towns, and statistical summaries. According to The Oregon Trail developer Gameloft, if you walked 10,000 steps per day, it'd take you over a year to complete the journey.

Click To Unmute
  1. God of War: Ragnarok Release Date & Preorder Info Revealed | GameSpot News
  2. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xur Location - July 8th, 2022
  3. God of War Ragnarok Official Release Date Cinematic Trailer
  4. Skull and Bones | Gameplay Overview Trailer
  5. Pokemon Puzzle League - Nintendo 64 - Nintendo Switch Online
  6. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Could Be Nintendo’s Biggest Game Yet
  7. Esper Profile: Zora (Amunet) | Dislyte
  8. HITMAN 3: Ambrose Island (Location Reveal Trailer)
  9. DESTON Cinematic Trailer | PUBG
  10. Elden Ring Developers Honor Let Me Solo Her | GameSpot News
  11. Skull and Bones | Long Live Piracy Cinematic Trailer
  12. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown - Together We Drive

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Apple - Introducing Apple Arcade Trailer

The mobile version of The Oregon Trail is pretty faithful to the original game, though Gameloft did hire consultants to better depict the Native American experience and perspective. You can build your party from 10 different classes, deal with random events, and take care of your caravan--else dysentery will take your group before the end of the journey.

Apple Arcade is a game subscription service for Apple devices that costs $5 per month. Classic mobile titles like Temple Run and Angry Birds (Reloaded) headline the offerings, along with sport games like NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition. There's a one-month free trial for any users who'd like to test the service out before committing.

The 12 Best Apple Arcade Games: Top Picks For Your iOS Device
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Mobile
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)