The Official PlayStation Twitch Account Is Streaming Something Really Weird [UPDATE]

Update: The strange stream is part of today's reveal of Call of Duty: WWII's Zombies mode. The Call of Duty Twitch account is also streaming a mysterious scene from a town called Mittelburg, and the Call of Duty Twitter account confirmed that it's Zombies related. We'll have more about the Zombies mode once it's officially revealed today.

Original Story: There's a new mystery afoot: the official PlayStation Twitch account is streaming something, and there's no indication what it is.

The stream is called "Mittelburg Footage," and it shows a grainy, lo-fi scene of a rainy town. Every so often, it switches quickly to a new scene for just a few minutes with the sound of a camera shutter.

This is complete speculation, but it seems to be a tease for some sort of horror or thriller project. It's definitely atmospheric and spooky enough to be that. "Mittelburg," however, doesn't seem to be related to any other PlayStation property. The word itself appears to refer to a German castle in the town of Neckarsteinach.

Take a look at the stream yourself in the embed above. Can you make sense of it? Do you think that it could be a tease for a new PS4 game? Let us know in the comments.