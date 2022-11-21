The Number Of Older Gamers Is Rapidly Growing

New data from NPD suggests that there are more gamers aged 45 and older than ever before.

By on

Comments

Though video games have been around for a while now, some still associate the medium with children's entertainment only. However, new data from the NPD group suggests that the number of middle-aged gamers has increased rapidly in recent years.

The above data shows the number of US video game players aged 45+ that played games in 2018, 2020, and 2022--the numbers are 64.9 million, 82.9 million, and 87.0 million respectively. That jump from 2018 to 2020 is about a 28% increase, whereas the gap from 2020 to 2022 is roughly a 5% increase.

Click To Unmute
  1. How Games Get Sniper Rifles Wrong - Loadout
  2. Wild West Expert Reacts to More Of Red Dead 2
  3. Firearms Expert Reacts To Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)’s Guns PART 2
  4. Best PlayStation Plus Games November 2022
  5. 15 Things I Wish I Knew In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
  6. Scarlet and Violet Lowest Rated Pokémon Gen On Metacritic | GameSpot News
  7. American Horror Story: NYC Episode 9 & 10 Breakdown | Season Finale
  8. PROJECT RELIC Gameplay for G-Star Conference
  9. Sea of Thieves Season Eight: Official Content Update Video
  10. Collected Miscellany - "Layla: Sweet Slumber in the Sea of Stars" | Genshin Impact
  11. Gori: Cuddly Carnage - Fast And Fur-ious Trailer
  12. Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet – Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: How Animal Crossing Came From One Of Nintendo's Biggest Failures

We already know that the pandemic triggered a large surge of interest in video gaming, especially in the early lockdown months of 2020. It even led to certain games selling far more than expected, like Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, though the easing of pandemic restrictions has brought a slight slowdown in video game spending, it's nice to see that the number of older gamers is still going up.

In one sense, this increase shouldn't be that surprising, as gamers who grew up during the NES explosion (generally born between 1975 and 1980) have been approaching 45 for a while now. As the early generations of console gamers continue to age, these numbers will probably continue to increase even further.

Biggest Upcoming Switch Exclusives Of 2022 And Beyond
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Nintendo Switch
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)