The Next Teppen Expansion Is Genma Onslaught, Adding Onimusha And Monster Hunter Rise To The Roster

Samanosuke, Palamute, and more are coming to the Capcom card game.

By on

Comments

GungHo Online Entertainment and Capcom have announced the next expansion for the collectible card game Teppen: Genma Onslaught, themed around the Onimusha franchise from the PlayStation 2 era.

The new expansion will introduce characters from Onimusha to the game's roster, including series hero Akechi Samanosuke and Oichi from Onimusha 2, as well as the friendly Palamute and enemy Amuldron from a more recent Capcom release, Monster Hunter Rise.

Samanosuke and Palamute join the battle in Teppen.
Samanosuke and Palamute join the battle in Teppen.
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4 Gallery image 5 Gallery image 6 Gallery image 7 Gallery image 8 Gallery image 9 Gallery image 10 Gallery image 11 Gallery image 12 Gallery image 13 Gallery image 14 Gallery image 15

The Genma Onslaught expansion will also introduce a new mechanic to the game called Immolate. When a character card with low health is played on an Immolate card an instant effect will trigger, granting bonuses to the user and negative effects to opponents.

Teppen is a collectible card game featuring characters and events from across Capcom's library of games, including Street Fighter, Resident Evil, Breath of Fire, and more. The Genma Onslaught expansion is available now on both iOS and Android devices.

Jason Fanelli on Google+

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Mobile
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)