The Next Teppen Expansion Is Genma Onslaught, Adding Onimusha And Monster Hunter Rise To The Roster

GungHo Online Entertainment and Capcom have announced the next expansion for the collectible card game Teppen: Genma Onslaught, themed around the Onimusha franchise from the PlayStation 2 era.

The new expansion will introduce characters from Onimusha to the game's roster, including series hero Akechi Samanosuke and Oichi from Onimusha 2, as well as the friendly Palamute and enemy Amuldron from a more recent Capcom release, Monster Hunter Rise.

Samanosuke and Palamute join the battle in Teppen.

The Genma Onslaught expansion will also introduce a new mechanic to the game called Immolate. When a character card with low health is played on an Immolate card an instant effect will trigger, granting bonuses to the user and negative effects to opponents.

Teppen is a collectible card game featuring characters and events from across Capcom's library of games, including Street Fighter, Resident Evil, Breath of Fire, and more. The Genma Onslaught expansion is available now on both iOS and Android devices.