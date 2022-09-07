The Next Meta Connect Event Is Coming In October

Meta has announced that the ninth annual Connect conference will return on October 11 on the virtual stage.

Meta Connect will be streamed on the Reality Labs Facebook page at 10AM PT and will feature new progress on the metaverse and the Horizon Worlds virtual reality app. "Last year, we shared our vision for the metaverse and the next era in social computing," Meta said.

"On October 11, leaders in the AR, VR, and XR space will share updates on the exciting progress we’ve made as well as a look at what’s to come in both the near and far future."

Last month, Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that Meta is preparing to announce a new VR headset in October–via The Verge–and just yesterday he shared a new image of himself wearing an unidentified VR device with the caption, "See you at Meta Connect on Oct 11."

It's likely Zuckerberg is teasing the appearance of Meta's new VR headset dubbed "Project Cambria," which will reportedly include eye and facial tracking and color passthrough, and will apparently be more expensive than the Meta Quest 2. A new trailer debuted back in May showcasing the upcoming device and, at the time, Meta explained that it would launch "later this year."

"When developers create mixed reality experiences for Meta Quest 2 using Presence Platform capabilities today, they’ll also run on Project Cambria… in higher fidelity and with color Passthrough for a richer experience, thanks to Cambria’s advanced hardware specs," the description reads.

In October 2021, Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta as the new parent company under which Facebook now operates.