The Next League Of Legends Champion Is Bel'Veth, The Void Empress

League of Legends is returning to the darkness of the Void, as the next playable Champion has been revealed: Bel'Veth, the Void Empress.

The 160th Champion to join the game since its launch in 2009, Bel'Veth is a malevolent force born within the Void, a realm of nothingness within the League of Legends universe. According to her official bio, Bel'Veth craves for new memories, "devouring whole cities and their populations before repurposing the information into a sprawling alien landscape known as the Lavender Sea."

Bel'Veth, the Void Empress

The reveal trailer shows another champion, Kai'Sa, exploring the Lavender Sea left in Bel'Veth's wake. Eventually the Void Empress appears and shows off some of her abilities, including teleporation and transformation into a dragon-like creature.

Bel'Veth will launch in League of Legends on June 9 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET, with more information on the character--including her abilities and gameplay--in the coming days, with reveals centered around the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational taking place in Busan, South Korea.

League of Legends is a free-to-play multiplayer online battle area game--more commonly known as a MOBA--and is available to download now on PC.