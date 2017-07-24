The Next James Bond Movie Already Has A Release Date

Release dates are often the last things we learn about video games, and yet it's almost always the exact opposite with movies. Such is the case with the next entry in the James Bond series, which just today has been given a release date that is disappointingly still far away.

James Bond 25, as it's colloquially referred to for now as the 25th entry, is due out on November 8, 2019 in the United States, MGM and Eon Productions have announced. It'll be released ahead of that date in the UK, as is typically the case with new Bond movie releases.

Spectre

Despite the date being set, we know almost nothing else about the movie, including perhaps the most fundamental question: who will play James Bond? Daniel Craig's involvement has not yet been confirmed one way or the other, and his past comments on the subject of returning have been inconsistent, to say the least. A recent report suggested that Craig and Skyfall theme song artist Adele will return for the next movie. Craig would be 51 years old at the time of the film's release, which is still a far cry from the oldest a Bond actor has been--Roger Moore was a whopping 58 when A View to a Kill came to theaters.

The most recent James Bond movie was 2015's Spectre. It was the second consecutive movie directed by Sam Mendes, who has already made it clear he is moving on from the franchise. Spectre was in many ways a culmination of the movies starring Craig, attempting to tie together their stories. It also brought back some classic elements of the series, including the titular SPECTRE group and villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld, both of which were mainstays in the early movies. Whether either of these elements will return for future films is unknown.

Bond 25 will reportedly be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have co-written some of the best (Casino Royale, Skyfall) and worst (Die Another Day) Bond movies of the last two decades.