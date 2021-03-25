The Next Halo Infinite Reveal Is Coming Soon, But Don't Expect More Screenshots

Microsoft's next big Halo Infinite news drop is coming soon, but it won't contain any new screenshots for the much-anticipated next-gen Halo game. Community director Brian Jarrard said on Twitter that this month's edition of Inside Infinite will focus on Halo Infinite's audio.

This month's blog post, the latest in a series, could be the "nerdiest one yet," Jarrard said, suggesting it will dive deep into the specifics of Halo Infinite's audio design and more.

To set expectations, Jarrard said the blog post will feature "a few fun audio examples," but there won't be any new screenshots for Halo Infinite. With only a few days left to go in the month of March, this installment of Inside Infinite should be out soon.

Someone commented that this month’s Inside Infinite is “the nerdiest one yet.” The Audio Team really takes us deep into their work and I’m here for it. 🤘

To set expectations - we have a few fun audio examples but no new screenshots in this one. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) March 25, 2021

The last Inside Infinite post featured a ton of new screenshots and details about the game's setting, Zeta Halo, and specifically highlighted the work that 343 did to vastly improve the game's visuals since the campaign demo reveal in 2020.

While we have to wait a little while longer for the new audio-focused edition of Inside Infinite, 343 has already released lots of Halo Infinite music and behind-the-scenes clips that show how the team created the sounds for the game. One video, which you can see below, shows how the team used a wolverine, a dog, and an original Xbox to capture sounds for the game.

We've also heard some of the theme music from the game, written by the game's three different composers.

After a delay, Halo Infinite releases in Fall 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be included on Xbox Game Pass for no extra charge to subscribers. Additionally, the multiplayer element is free-to-play (supported by microtransactions).