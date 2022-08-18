The Next Garena Free Fire Map Is Called NeXTerra, Launching August 20

Mobile battle royale Garena Free Fire is approaching its fifth anniversary, having launched on August 23, 2017. Garena is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the milestone, including a global in-game concert featuring Justin Bieber on August 27--where he'll debut a new song written for the event--and an all-new map called NeXTerra coming on August 20.

We recently received a behind-the-scenes look at the next battleground for Garena Free Fire, including deep dives into multiple sections of the map. From the Intellect Center to the Grav Labs, here's everything we know about NeXTerra ahead of its impending release.

The NeXTerra minimap.

This is NeXTerra's minimap, including every location you can visit during a match. Each of these landmarks will have loot to discover, multiple areas to explore and battle, and a few have special properties to make skirmishes even more exciting.

Intellect Center

First is the aforementioned Intellect Center, which sits at the northernmost point of the map. The Intellect Center features a circular area with multiple buildings and a giant tower placed directly in the center. The surrounding buildings offer plenty of areas to hide and sneak up on opponents, though a skilled player might want to hole up in the tower and fend off attackers…so long as they don't get surrounded.

Museum

Moving counterclockwise from the Intellect Center, next up is the Museum on the northwest corner of the map. While there's not much to speak of outside of the massive glass museum building--though that meteor statue outside is pretty cool--the interior looks like a battle royale playground with multiple ramps, catwalks, and staircases. This could become a popular dropping point for NeXTerra, and we're excited to see the mayhem in store.

Grav Labs

In the southwest lie the Grav Labs, a trio of interlocking buildings that house anti-gravity rooms. The weightlessness and extra jumping ability in these rooms could make for some fierce firefights, as an opponent could come at you from any direction, even over your head. The saying normally says to "check your six," but in here you'll have to keep an eye on every other hour on the clock as well.

Plazaria

The Plazaria is in the southern region of the map. This area feels the most like a team deathmatch map from another shooter was plopped into NeXTerra. A massive two-floored building sits in the center, with smalller buildings surrounding it in a nearly-symmetrical layout. Matches that end at the Plazaria are going to take all of your skill, so make learning this locale a top priority

Deca Square



To the east of the Plazaria is Deca Square, which on the surface looks rather similar to that location, a shopping center with a central indoor space surrounded by other smaller buildings. However, Deca Square is hiding a nifty little secret: portals. Players can move in and out of these portals at will, and learning how they work--and more importantly, where each one takes you--could give you a leg up when facing multiple opponents. Imagine someone having you pinned down, only for you to take a portal and appear right behind them.

Mud Site



Finally we have the Mud Site, a construction area occupying the southeastern region of the map. Mud Site's key characteristic is its destructible environments, with certain walls and crates able to be destroyed in the heat of battle. This means your opponent's cover could be compromised for a surprise attack…but so could yours.

These are the areas shown during our sneak peek, but they only make up around half of the locations available on NeXTerra. From the wide-open fields of Farmtopia to Rust Town's evoking of a very popular map from yesteryear, NeXTerra will give players a whole new world of possibilities when it comes to Garena Free Fire August 20 on both iOS and Android devices.