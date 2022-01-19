The Next Fortnite Soundwave Event Will Feature Tones And I

Following Egyptian artist Mohamed Hamaki's spotlight, the Fortnite Soundwave series has named its second act: Australian singer-songwriter Tones and I. The Soundwave Series: Tones And I interactive event will be free for all Fortnite players beginning January 21 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET.

Tones and I's event will see her performing music from her debut album Welcome To The Madhouse, with players traveling through rooms themed around the songs she's performing. Those who finish the event will receive a free Soundwave Series - Tones and I spray, while the Item Shop will feature two Tones and I items: a lobby track for her song "Cloudy Day" and a "Dance Monkey" themed emote.

Players interested in walking through the event can search for it using the in-game Island code 5462-3620-7544. The show will run nonstop for 72 hours, ending January 24 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET, so you won't need to be available at any specific time in order to check it out.

Epic has also announced a few future international acts that will be coming to the Soundwave Series, including French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura, Brazilian rapper Emicida, and Japanese pop artist and music producer Gen Hoshino. Specific dates for their performances have not been announced, but Epic Games does suggest players "keep an eye out for details as each artist carries on the soundwave!"