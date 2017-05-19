The New Reservoir Dogs Game Is Out Now On PC

The new Reservoir Dogs game, Bloody Days, is now available on PC--and it has received a new trailer to celebrate.

The video shows off the game's top-down combat view, as well as its rewind mechanic, which allows you to help out other members of your squad, take out more enemies, and steal more cash. Check it out for yourself below.

Bloody Days will set you back $15 / £11 on Steam, and it's 10% off that until May 25. The shooter is also coming to Xbox One, but not until "later this year."

Many notable figures from the film are included in Bloody Days as playable characters, including Mr. Blonde, Mr. Blue, Mr. Brown, Mr. Orange, Mr. Pink, and Mr. White. The single-player game has 18 levels, set in places like banks, nightclubs, and docks.

GameSpot played Bloody Days at PAX East this year--you can read our preview here. Alternatively, check out this exclusive let's play with the developers, Big Star Games.

Reservoir Dogs (the movie) was released in 1992, making it 25 years old this year. It was Tarantino's first full-length movie, and starred Michael Madsen, Harvey Keitel, Steve Buscemi, Lawrence Tierney, Tim Roth, and Chris Penn.