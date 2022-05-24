The New PlayStation Plus Launches In Asia, Revealing A Full Games List
While the library may differ between regions, the Asian launch gives us a look at more games that will probably end up on Sony's tiered subscription service.
The new, tiered rework of Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service is rolling out now in Asia regions, with a game list now available for the region. The lists are far more extensive than the partial game lists Sony has already released, including a mix of PS4 and PS5 games, as well as the "Classics Catalog" from past PlayStation generations.
The PlayStation website, when set to regions in Asia, is now showing a full list of PlayStation Plus games available at launch, with the caveat that "availability of games vary by country/region." Sony also promises that more titles will be added soon, especially within the classics category.
The new PlayStation Plus is expected to roll out in Japan next, followed by the USA and Europe through June, so we can expect an updated catalog to be added for those regions soon. Check out our guide to the revamped subscription service for more details on the upcoming rollout.
The Asian rollout has also revealed more details on some of the classic PlayStation games that are being added to the PlayStation store for individual purchase, including Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee, Worms World Party, Worms Armageddon, and Ridge Racer 2.
According to the games' store pages, as picked up in a ResetEra thread, the games will be released with enhancements including up-rendering, rewind, and quick save. Players will also be able to choose from a variety of scaling methods and aspect ratios, and the games will come packaged with video filters including a CRT-like filter.
Here's the full list of games that have been revealed for the Asia region:
Game Catalog
PS4 and PS5 games for Deluxe and Extra subscribers
- ABZU
- Adr1ft
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- ALIENATION
- AO Tennis 2
- Ashen
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- AVICII Invector
- Balan Wonderworld
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Child of Light
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- Death end re;Quest2
- DEATH STRANDING
- DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT
- Deliver Us the Moon
- DEMON'S SOULS
- Desperados III
- Destruction Allstars
- Detroit: Become Human
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Elex
- Embr (PS4)
- Entwined
- Everybody's Golf
- Fade to Silence
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Flatout 4: Total Insanity
- For Honor
- For the King
- Foreclosed
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Gabbuchi
- Get Even
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT
- Ghostrunner (PS4)
- Ghostrunner (PS5)
- GOD OF WAR
- Golf with Your Friends
- Graveyard Keeper
- Gravity Rush 2
- Greedfall
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
- HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat
- I am Dead
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Injustice 2
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
- Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- KNACK
- Kona
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Left Alive
- Legendary Fishing
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Portal Knights
- Prison Architect
- Project CARS 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Relicta
- RESOGUN
- RETURNAL
- RIDE 4
- Risk Urban Assault
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sniper Elite 4
- SOMA
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Space Junkies
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- Steins;Gate Elite
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Terraria
- The Artful Escape
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Council - The Complete Season
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Fisherman - Fishing Planet
- THE LAST GUARDIAN
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Messenger
- The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Tom Clancy's The Division
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Tour de France 2021
- TowerFall Ascension
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition (PS5)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
- Werewolves Within
- Windbound
- World of Final Fantasy
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- Wreckfest
- XCOM 2
- Y School Heroes: Bustlin' School life
- YO-KAI WATCH 4++
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- 2Dark
Game Trials
Time-limited trials for Deluxe subscribers
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- Cyberpunk 2077
- WWE 2K22
- UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- LEGO® City Undercover
- biomutant
- Farming Simulator 22
- MotoGP™22
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero
- ELEX 2
Classics Catalog
Classic games for Deluxe subscribers
- Ape Escape
- Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Crysis Remastered
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Deadlight: Director´s Cut
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue
- Echochrome
- God of War III Remastered
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Heavy Rain
- Hot Shots Golf
- Hotline Miami
- I.Q: Intelligent Qube
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jak II
- Jak 3
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jumping Flash!
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LocoRoco Remastered
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Mr. Driller
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
- Outcast - Second Contact
- Patapon Remastered
- PATAPON 2 REMASTERED
- Rainbow Moon
- Resident Evil
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 2
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Wild Arms
- WipEout: Omega Collection
- Worms Armageddon
- Worms World Party
The PlayStation Plus Collection
PS4 games for Deluxe, Extra, and Essential subscribers
- Bloodborne
- Days Gone
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Monster Hunter: World
- Infamous Second Son
- Ratchet and Clank
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Until Dawn
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation