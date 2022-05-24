The New PlayStation Plus Launches In Asia, Revealing A Full Games List

The new, tiered rework of Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service is rolling out now in Asia regions, with a game list now available for the region. The lists are far more extensive than the partial game lists Sony has already released, including a mix of PS4 and PS5 games, as well as the "Classics Catalog" from past PlayStation generations.

The PlayStation website, when set to regions in Asia, is now showing a full list of PlayStation Plus games available at launch, with the caveat that "availability of games vary by country/region." Sony also promises that more titles will be added soon, especially within the classics category.

The new PlayStation Plus is expected to roll out in Japan next, followed by the USA and Europe through June, so we can expect an updated catalog to be added for those regions soon. Check out our guide to the revamped subscription service for more details on the upcoming rollout.

The Asian rollout has also revealed more details on some of the classic PlayStation games that are being added to the PlayStation store for individual purchase, including Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee, Worms World Party, Worms Armageddon, and Ridge Racer 2.

According to the games' store pages, as picked up in a ResetEra thread, the games will be released with enhancements including up-rendering, rewind, and quick save. Players will also be able to choose from a variety of scaling methods and aspect ratios, and the games will come packaged with video filters including a CRT-like filter.

Here's the full list of games that have been revealed for the Asia region:

Game Catalog

PS4 and PS5 games for Deluxe and Extra subscribers

ABZU

Adr1ft

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

ALIENATION

AO Tennis 2

Ashen

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assetto Corsa Competizione

AVICII Invector

Balan Wonderworld

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Bound

Bound by Flame

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu

Child of Light

Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Cities: Skylines

Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition

Control: Ultimate Edition

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

Days Gone

Death end re;Quest2

DEATH STRANDING

DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT

Deliver Us the Moon

DEMON'S SOULS

Desperados III

Destruction Allstars

Detroit: Become Human

Dreamfall Chapters

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Eagle Flight

Elex

Embr (PS4)

Entwined

Everybody's Golf

Fade to Silence

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Flatout 4: Total Insanity

For Honor

For the King

Foreclosed

Friday the 13th: The Game

Gabbuchi

Get Even

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT

Ghostrunner (PS4)

Ghostrunner (PS5)

GOD OF WAR

Golf with Your Friends

Graveyard Keeper

Gravity Rush 2

Greedfall

GRIP: Combat Racing

GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX

HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Homefront: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive 2

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Hue

Human Fall Flat

I am Dead

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Injustice 2

Journey to the Savage Planet

KILLZONE SHADOW FALL

Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Two Crowns

KNACK

Kona

Last Day of June

Last Stop

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Left Alive

Legendary Fishing

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LittleBigPlanet 3

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

PGA Tour 2K21

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pixel Piracy

Portal Knights

Prison Architect

Project CARS 2

Red Dead Redemption 2

Relicta

RESOGUN

RETURNAL

RIDE 4

Risk Urban Assault

Saints Row: The Third Remastered

Secret Neighbor

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior 3

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Sniper Elite 4

SOMA

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition

Space Hulk: Tactics

Space Junkies

Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Steep

Steins;Gate Elite

Stellaris: Console Edition

Surviving Mars

Tearaway Unfolded

Tennis World Tour 2

Terraria

The Artful Escape

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Council - The Complete Season

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Fisherman - Fishing Planet

THE LAST GUARDIAN

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Messenger

The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Tom Clancy's The Division

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Tour de France 2021

TowerFall Ascension

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Virginia

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition (PS5)

Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)

Watch Dogs

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood

Werewolves Within

Windbound

World of Final Fantasy

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

Wreckfest

XCOM 2

Y School Heroes: Bustlin' School life

YO-KAI WATCH 4++

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

ZOMBI

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

11-11 Memories Retold

2Dark

Game Trials

Time-limited trials for Deluxe subscribers

Horizon Forbidden West

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Cyberpunk 2077

WWE 2K22

UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Hot Wheels Unleashed

LEGO® City Undercover

biomutant

Farming Simulator 22

MotoGP™22

The Cruel King and the Great Hero

ELEX 2

Classics Catalog

Classic games for Deluxe subscribers

Ape Escape

Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham Asylum

Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City

BEYOND: Two Souls

BioShock 2 Remastered

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition

BioShock Remastered

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Crysis Remastered

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Deadlight: Director´s Cut

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue

Echochrome

God of War III Remastered

Gravity Rush Remastered

Heavy Rain

Hot Shots Golf

Hotline Miami

I.Q: Intelligent Qube

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak II

Jak 3

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jumping Flash!

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LocoRoco Remastered

LocoRoco 2 Remastered

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Metro: Last Light Redux

Metro 2033 Redux

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee

Outcast - Second Contact

Patapon Remastered

PATAPON 2 REMASTERED

Rainbow Moon

Resident Evil

Syphon Filter

Tekken 2

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Wild Arms

WipEout: Omega Collection

Worms Armageddon

Worms World Party

The PlayStation Plus Collection

PS4 games for Deluxe, Extra, and Essential subscribers