The New Madden 18 Update Made Things Worse, So EA Patched The Patch

EA Sports released a big new patch for Madden NFL 18 this week that added new features and made tweaks and changes to the game's various modes. One of the topline priorities was to address the lag in the Franchise mode. As it turns out, this patch actually made things worse in this department for some, and now EA has put out another patch that removes the earlier fix.

So it's back to where things were before, but EA is has pledged to continue to work on the problem until it's resolved. "We will keep working diligently to get the lag issue addressed in an upcoming title update. Issues like this have been, and will remain, our top priority," the developer said.

The issues don't end there, however. Two other additions from the original patch, notification banners for "Low Catch Rating" and "Catch In Traffic," had "unintended issues" that confused some players. "So those have been removed, and will be revisited in an upcoming update when we can iron out all the issues our community uncovered," EA said.

Elsewhere, today's Madden 18 patch fixes a crash scenario that could trigger in Franchise mode when moving through menus quickly. Additionally, the update fixes a problem where Madden Ultimate Team auction house filters would reset before they should.

This week's Madden 18 patch also makes it so the quarterback can dive while scrambling, something that apparently wasn't possible before. The patch also addresses the much-talked about Gun Monster formation; specifically, the patch fixes the issue that could lead to pancake blocks by the O-line in this formation. Additionally, the update fixes "exploit blitzes" for QB Contain players. What's more, the patch clears out a problem where the ref would spot the ball incorrectly after a flubbed punt. Check out the full patch notes here to see what's new and changed.