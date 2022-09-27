The Modern Warfare 2 Beta Was Call Of Duty's Biggest Ever

Infinity Ward is celebrating its most successful beta ever, after the final Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 open beta wrapped up over the weekend. Players who progressed in the beta will also be able to unlock exclusive rewards when the full game is released on October 28.

Last weekend's beta gave players an early hands on with game modes including Team Deathmatch, Domination, Knockout, Prisoner Rescue, Ground War, and third-person mode. Despite a slightly convoluted schedule, the Modern Warfare 2 beta saw the largest turnout for any Call of Duty beta, including number of players, hours played, and number of matches played on all platforms across the two beta weekends.

Players who leveled up in the beta will also be able to redeem a bunch of rewards on day one of the game's release, with all ten rewards unlocked for anyone who reached level 30.

The full game is due out on October 28 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Players who preorder the game will be able to log in "up to" one week early, starting from October 20. Preordering the Vault Edition will also give players early access, as well as some extra loot including the first season's Battle Pass.