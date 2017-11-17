The Miz And Baron Corbin Know Exactly How To Sell Their Survivor Series Face-Off

Survivor Series is a cross-brand pay-per-view, pitting Monday Night Raw against SmackDown Live. And because of that, the wrestlers on the fight card had little face-to-face time with their opponents in the weeks leading up to this Sunday.

That's a pretty big problem. After all, the entire goal of the weekly shows is to sell the PPVs, and when the wrestlers can't have live staredowns and insult contests in the center of the ring, it's difficult to generate buzz and excitement. Fans need a narrative reason to care.

It's true that some of the matches this weekend sell themselves. AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar, for example, is the type of showdown that could main event WrestleMania, let alone Survivor Series. That the match was even booked is enough reason to watch it. One man is the greatest active wrestler of his generation. The other man is The Beast. Fans will unquestionably pay money to see the two of them fight.

But further down the card is The Miz vs. Baron Corbin—the Intercontinental champion squaring off against the United States champion. Like Styles and Lesnar, they have no reason to fight other than some abstract "champion vs. champion" PR spin. But unlike with Styles and Lesnar, the personalities and reputations of these two individual performers are not enough to sell the match on their own.

The Miz is a decent, solid hand in the ring, but he doesn't have the type of transcendent technical skill that puts butts in seats. His greatest strength, his in-ring promo skill, is difficult to leverage when his opponent isn't even on the same show. And Baron Corbin is too green to carry an angle on his own. He has great future potential, but until he acquires more years under his belt (and a couple more title runs, for that matter), he doesn't have the marquee name recognition to sell WWE Network subscriptions.

Both men are heels, which also doesn't help matters. A face versus heel match has an easy, classic dynamic. The try-hard underdog versus the cheating scoundrel. The working class hero versus the spoiled rich boy. A face versus face match means every fan has someone to cheer for. It'll be a competitive, clean contest, and it'll wrap up with a handshake or some other signifier of respect. The fans will go home happy.

But a heel vs. heel contest is very difficult to book properly. Who do you root for, exactly? The pompous jerk? The arrogant blowhard? It's tough to sell a match where no matter who wins, fans won't feel great about it.

Both The Miz and Baron Corbin have done their best with a bad situation. Because there's no opportunity to square off in person, they've been attacking each other on social media, which gives them immediate reactions and feedback from both each other and the fans.

These phone-recorded promos may not have the production values of WWE's television programming. But they are intimate and personalized, unrestrained by the timing issues of live TV. And because they've delivered them off the cuff (from the passenger seat of a car for example), fans see Corbin and Miz in the context of their ordinary lives, offstage and out of costume. It implies that their mutual contempt is no angle; these two men genuinely hate each other, even when the cameras are off.

To make matters murkier, both men are referencing real-life events. And so part of the thrill for fans, even if they know it's all scripted, is wondering whether real feelings are getting involved, even inadvertently. Because this is not two men fighting over a magical urn. At the end of the day, Maryse is Miz's wife. And is it that unrealistic to assume that Miz might be protective of her?

After Miz's above promo, Corbin doubled down. In his next video, he referenced not only Miz's wife, but also his unborn daughter:

And so when Miz finally had the television time to discuss Corbin, his words meant so much more and rang so much truer. Miz may be a heel for most of the year, but he's certainly the face in this feud. And now, there's a reason--an emotional reason--to care about this match beyond its bragging rights.

Just in case @BaronCorbinWWE missed the opening of the longest running weekly episodic show in history #Raw because he’s too busy checking his social media feeds. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/DRePhZ7jDC — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 10, 2017

There's a limited amount of time on Raw and SmackDown that must be split between scores of performers. And Corbin and Miz, rather that politicking for that time, bypassed it entirely by reaching out to fans through Twitter. It's a forward-thinking approach to a fractured media landscape, and it sets an excellent precedent--of refusing to be ignored--for wrestlers who want more opportunities to get over.