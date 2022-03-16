The MIX 10th Anniversary Stream--How To Watch

The Media Indie Exchange (MIX) is holding a supersized showcase this March to celebrate ten years of featuring the best in indie games from around the world. Here's how you can watch and play along with the MIX's latest indie showcase.

MIX 10th Anniversary Showcase Schedule

The MIX 10th Anniversary Showcase will run on Tuesday March 22, with two distinct events as part of its online showcase. The show will start with the MIX Online Showcase, which will consist of game announcements, trailers, gameplay showcases and more, featuring developers from around the world.

After this stream will be the Black Voices In Gaming showcase, which focuses on games created by Black developers, as well as games featuring Black protagonists, as well as interviews with Black developers in the indie space.

Here's the full schedule for March 22:

MIX Online Showcase: 10 AM PT, 6 PM CET

Black Voices in Gaming: 12 PM PT, 8 PM CET

How To Watch

Both events will be streamed live on the MIX's social channels, both Twitch and YouTube.

The MIX is also hosting a small in-person event on March 23 in San Francisco to accompany the online showcase, though it warns both the guest list and the games list will be limited due to Covid concerns. Despite its limitations, the physical event is the first one MIX has hosted since the pandemic began.

For everyone else watching along at home, the showcase will also include an event page on Steam, where people can buy or pre-order featured games, add games to wishlists, and play demos of upcoming titles where available.

What To Expect

The MIX already has a massive list of games that we can expect to see in the upcoming showcase, currently numbering over 60 indie titles with more yet to be added as the showcase draws closer. The event promises plenty of new announcements, including new trailers and gameplay reveals, as well as conversations with the people involved in making those games.

The full list of titles can be accessed here, but at present it includes upcoming indies like Have A Nice Death, Smalland, Serial Cleaners, and plenty more. The full list is extensive, covering a huge variety of genres, play styles and art styles.