The Mega Man Movie Has Found Its Directors And Writers, Report Says

The previously announced Mega Man film is moving forward, as it's now been reported that the directors of the documentary Catfish will direct the video game movie. Those directors as Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman; they also made Paranormal Activity 3 and 4.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joost and Schulman are in "final negotiations" with film studio Fox to write and direct the untitled Mega Man film.

Mega Man--known as Rock Man in Japan--debuted in 1987's Mega Man, an action-platformer for the Nintendo Entertainment System. Since then he has gone on to star in numerous new entries in the main series, as well as spinoffs.

There is no word yet on what the story would be for the film or which actors might star in it. It's also unclear if it's live-action or animated.

The next Mega Man game is this year's Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It comes with Mega Man 7-10 and a new Challenge Mode that remixes stages and lets you compete against others via online leaderboards.