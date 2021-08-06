The Medium Is Making Use Of The PS5's DualSense For A More Immersive Experience

Atmospheric horror game The Medium is set to launch on PlayStation 5 on September 3, after initially debuting on Xbox Series X|S and PC earlier this year. Ahead of the release, developer Bloober Team has detailed how the PS5's DualSense controller is allowing it to add more immersion to The Medium's tense atmosphere.

Playing as Marianne, you gain access to her supernatural abilities fairly early in the game. Some, like the Spirit Blast, can be used for puzzle solving and offensive attacks, both of which might feel better with the DualSense's adaptive triggers. The triggers will offer some resistance as the ability charges up, slowing easing as it approaches time for you to fire it off with a full press of the trigger.

The controller's accurate haptic feedback is also used for other abilities. The Spirit Shield will now rumble the controller according to all the moths that die when colliding with it, for example. Additionally, when traversing an area in the spirit realm, the controller will pulsate according to how much time you have left to explore, increasing as you edge closer to having to return to your physical body.

Bloober Team says these are just some examples of how it's making use of the DualSense, teasing that certain set-pieces will have special interactions that it doesn't want to spoil. The horror adventure impressed with its tragic tale and captivating atmosphere earlier this year, with GameSpot's 9/10 The Medium review reading, "The Medium's conclusion sticks with you; it's one last horrifying reminder that trauma may not define a person, but it can have consequences we can't even begin to foresee if it's not adequately dealt with and simply left to fester over time."