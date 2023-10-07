The mClassic Nintendo Switch Graphics Upscaler Is On Sale Today Only

The mClassic is definitely one of the coolest and most practical gaming accessories around right now, especially if you enjoy playing retro games. Created by Marseille, the mClassic is a plug-and-play dongle that upscales the resolution of your games. This is extremely useful for older consoles such as GameCube, Nintendo 64, and Super Nintendo. It also offers a slight visual upgrade for Nintendo Switch games, which makes it a neat accessory for modern Nintendo games, too.

Right now, the mClassic is on sale for $80 (down from $100) at Amazon ahead of Prime Day Round 2. This Amazon Lightning Deal ends October 7 at 8:10 PM PT / 11:10 PM ET.

mClassic Plug And Play Graphics Enhancer $80 (was $100) Aside from upscaling your resolution, the mClassic also provides anti-aliasing to smooth jagged edges, automatically adjusts depth of field, and sharpens images for a more natural look. Using the product is straightforward--just plug it into your console, plug in the mClassic power cable, then reconnect your HDMI cable from your TV into the mClassic. It works natively with any console that offers an HDMI port, making this a great way to improve last-gen graphic quality. Depending on your TV, it'll upscale older games to either 1440p or 4K. See at Amazon

As mentioned, it's also a wonderful accessory for retro gaming on modern TVs. So if you want to play consoles like the GameCube, Super Nintendo, or N64 without a CRT TV, the mClassic is a great option. Retro consoles without HDMI ports can utilize the mClassic by picking up an HDMI adapter (such as this one for classic Nintendo consoles).

While we've found the mClassic to work great for the Switch and retro Nintendo consoles, your mileage may vary based on which console and TV you're using. That said, regardless of which console you play on, the mClassic will certain help display crisper textures and a clearer picture for retro games, making them highly playable on modern TVs.

