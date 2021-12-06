The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 Experience Coming This Week, Watch A Teaser Now

Epic Games has created a new project themed around The Matrix, and it's coming soon. The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience will be released later this week, but everyone can pre-download it right now for free across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Matrix Awakens will offer a "glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment" with Unreal Engine 5, according to its product description. It was developed by people who worked on the original Matrix movie, including Lana Wachowski, and will feature stars of the franchise such as Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

"The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is a wild ride into the reality-bending universe of The Matrix that features performances by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss," reads a line from its description. A teaser video shows a very realistic-looking CG render of Reeves saying, "How do we know what is real?" Check it out below.

More details on The Matrix Awakens will be revealed during The Game Awards this Thursday, December 9, so keep checking back for more. Reeves and Moss are among the presenters at The Game Awards, so it seems likely they will be the ones to discuss The Matrix Awakens during the show.

This is all happening just days before the new movie, The Matrix Resurrections, releases in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22.